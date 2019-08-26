Keystone Financial Group Sells 540 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 253,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $230.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

