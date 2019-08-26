Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. 9,690,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,046,023. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.