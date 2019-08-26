Keystone Financial Group Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14.

