Keystone Financial Group Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,979. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $92.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.