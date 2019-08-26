Keystone Financial Group Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 71,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.29. 672,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

