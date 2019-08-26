Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 4.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 1.85% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $47.45. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

