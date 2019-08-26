Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,995 shares of company stock worth $248,254,692 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.63. 5,466,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,590,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $519.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

