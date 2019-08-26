Kara Hamilton Sells 7,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $357,375.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 725,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 240.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

