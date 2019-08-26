Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jumia Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

JMIA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

