Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.02

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.05. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3,537,957 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.50.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

