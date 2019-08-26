JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 78,974 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.56% of National Retail Properties worth $308,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 369.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581,343 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2,703.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 579,632 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 554,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 70.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,322,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,240,000 after acquiring an additional 548,383 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,123 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.16.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

