JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $334,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 74.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.35. 9,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,374 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.