JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.92% of Kohl’s worth $373,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Kohl’s by 15.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $4,893,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 27.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 1,420,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.47.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

