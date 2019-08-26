JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $448.01 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 463,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $448,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.24. 44,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

