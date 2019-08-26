JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $476,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after buying an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.