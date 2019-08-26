Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.24

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 518301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JT shares. ValuEngine raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

