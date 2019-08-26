Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 576,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 994,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 249,333 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 933,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 638,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

