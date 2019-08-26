Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

Several analysts have commented on JHG shares. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,310,000 after buying an additional 4,324,823 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after buying an additional 1,168,347 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 939,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 916,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 612,340 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 42,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.