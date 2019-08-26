James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $491.91

Shares of James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $491.91 and traded as low as $487.00. James Halstead shares last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 29,544 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 492.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

