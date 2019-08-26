JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Given a $1.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 target price on JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $95.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 109.42% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JAKKS Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

