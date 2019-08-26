Jabodon PT Co. Purchases 23,018 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jabodon PT Co. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 5.2% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 260.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 333.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 338,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,066. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.