Jabodon PT Co. Invests $2.90 Million in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. CBRE Group comprises 2.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NYSE CBRE remained flat at $$49.26 during trading on Monday. 517,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,080,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $6,756,500. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

