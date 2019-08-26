J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,824,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 721,081 shares.The stock last traded at $2.08 and had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda Heasley purchased 60,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $99,404.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,823.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook purchased 170,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $290,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 927,667 shares of company stock worth $1,560,939. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 408,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

