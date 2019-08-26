iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $89,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.43. 530,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

