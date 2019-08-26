iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYGH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.54. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.