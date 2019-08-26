iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.96, approximately 18,642 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.