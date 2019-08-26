iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.51. 39,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

