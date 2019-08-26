IRISnet Price Tops $0.0302 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,009,346,660 coins and its circulating supply is 369,738,585 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

