IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Shares Up 0.4%

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.32, 13,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 15,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.