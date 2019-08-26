ION (ION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $907,413.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. ION has a total market cap of $907,413.00 and $10,922.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007819 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 20,867,629 coins and its circulating supply is 14,967,629 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.