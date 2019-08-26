Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,842. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $217.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

