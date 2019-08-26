Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 63,502 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,502 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.93. 27,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,252. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,361 shares of company stock worth $16,825,553 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

