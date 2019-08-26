Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,409,711. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.