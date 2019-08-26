Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $76.38. 49,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,557. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.