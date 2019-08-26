Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,814 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

TMO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,394. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

