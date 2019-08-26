Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 115,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 89,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

NYSE MA traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.82. 1,248,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

