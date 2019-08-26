Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 11,709 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 90.5% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,421 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

