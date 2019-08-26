Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 5.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.40. 158,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.