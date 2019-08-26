Invacio Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,714.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Invacio has a total market cap of $381,399.00 and $3,714.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Invacio token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00884267 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003813 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,420,513 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

