Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned a $320.00 price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,887. Intuit has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.