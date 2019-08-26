International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.