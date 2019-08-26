Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.60 Million

Analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will announce sales of $376.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.35 million to $377.00 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $365.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $252,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,322 shares of company stock worth $1,530,046. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 642,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,216. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

