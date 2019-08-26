InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) Shares Down 15.7%

InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR)’s stock price was down 15.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.47, approximately 6,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 139,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91.

About InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

