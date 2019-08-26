Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 7,727 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $919,822.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

