Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $19,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEBK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

