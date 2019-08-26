Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $19,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PEBK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.
Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.