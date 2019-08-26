Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells 68,401 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 68,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $3,149,182.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,085,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 164,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 76.51% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 386.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 940.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,829 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

