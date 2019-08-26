Innova (INN) Market Cap Hits $36,970.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 47.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $36,970.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

