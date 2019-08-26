InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Acquires $137,014.56 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone bought 27,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher R. Sansone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher R. Sansone bought 16,300 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,848.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,568. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.21.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 225,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 401,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares during the period.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

