Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on III. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

III traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,205. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 41,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $119,996.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,112,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,708 shares of company stock worth $339,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Information Services Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

