Independent Research Reiterates €38.50 Price Target for Osram Licht (FRA:OSR)

Independent Research set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.38 ($42.30).

Shares of OSR stock opened at €36.63 ($42.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.78 and a 200-day moving average of €32.50. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

